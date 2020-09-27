Thomas E. Angelo Tom passed from us on September 4, 2020, finally succumbing to the many physical ailments that he had endured for so many years, without complaining, and instead still using his quick wit and incredible sense of humor to keep everyone laughing. Tom was born January 31, 1947 to Joseph and Edy Angelo in Oakland, California. He grew up in Richmond and then Alamo before attending college at Willamette University, where he received his bachelor and law degrees. He loved sports, playing football and baseball in high school and soccer in college, where he helped establish the school's first soccer team. Tom's lifelong interest in labor causes began as a child. Both of his parents were active in the labor movement with his father an officer in the United Steelworkers in charge of the Western States. After graduating from law school, Tom worked for the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington D.C. before being hired in 1973 as an attorney for the National Treasury Employees Union. In 1978 he returned to the Bay Area to head the Regional Office of NTEU. He then worked for the Federal Labor Relations Authority, where he met his wife, Marilyn, at a time when office romances were still tolerated. They married in 1983 and settled in Mill Valley. Tom was then able to pursue his career as a labor arbitrator, resolving contract disputes between employers and labor unions. He soon established a national reputation and was sought after around the country. In addition to his keen intellect and the fairness of his decisions, the parties enjoyed his incisive humor and ability to make them laugh in even the tensest of moments. Many thought that Tom's true desire was to be a stand-up comic, but he said he used his gift of humor to put everyone at ease. Tom was honored when his labor expertise was recognized by Barack Obama, who appointed him to serve on the Federal Service Impasses Panel. For many years he was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators. However, true to his convictions, he resigned from the Academy when it continued to hold its conventions in hotels where the employees were not represented by a union. Tom and Marilyn had two sons, Joe and David. In addition to his busy career, Tom loved working with kids, coaching not only his sons' Little League and soccer teams but also teams that they did not play on. He continued to referee soccer games long after his own sons had graduated. He had a way of connecting with kids that made even the less talented ones have fun and know they were important to the team. Whether at work or in his community, Tom made a point to ensure that women were treated equally and fairly. At a time when more women were just beginning to move into the professional workforce, Tom hired women attorneys and encouraged women to become labor arbitrators. Recently he spearheaded the establishment of a commemorative plaque in Mill Valley to honor the first girl in the U.S to officially play Little League baseball. Tom deeply loved his family, and we miss him very much. At this time no memorial service is planned, although we hope one can be held next year. In lieu of flowers, Tom asked that support be given to young people wanting to learn a trade by donating to the Carpenters Training Trust Fund, Attn: Maria Gonzalez, 265 Hegenberger Rd., Ste. 100, Oakland, CA 94621, and that everyone vote for Joe Biden.



