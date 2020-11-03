Thomas E. Untermann Thomas E. Untermann passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020 while enjoying one of his favorite things, a walk with his wife Merrie in Lake Tahoe. Tom was born May 23, 1947 to Anne and Karl Untermann. He lived his whole life in San Rafael and was a proud San Rafael High School Bulldog, class of '65. He went on to attend UC Davis, where he majored in Ag Econ and played power forward on the basketball team, winning two conference championships along the way. It was there that he met his wife Merrie, with whom he had recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. Tom was a third-generation owner of the West End Nursery in San Rafael, where he loved helping customers and sharing his vast knowledge of plants. He was one of the few people that loved going to work and would usually come home whistling one of his favorite oldies, or much to his family's chagrin, Jingle Bells in the middle of July. Tom had an incredible work ethic and lived his life to help others. Whether it was moving mountains (literally) to put in a batting cage for his kids, or donating plants to a local organization in need, Tom was there to help. Tom could seemingly take on any project, and while his work might not always have been up to code, he did things his way and with his own two hands. Much of Tom's life revolved around sports. From his successful playing days, to his years spent coaching youth sports, Tom could usually be found on a basketball court or athletic field. He would shag balls or throw batting practice all day if his kids asked. Tom also took pride in making sure local kids had top notch athletic facilities to use, and embarked on many improvement projects over the years, including the complete transformation of the San Rafael High baseball field. He was inducted into the Marin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 and the San Rafael High School Hall of Honor in 2016. Tom is survived by wife Merrie; sons Chris and Kurt; daughters-in-law Barbara and Elizabeth; grandchildren Walker, Wade, Waylen, Tanner, Hudson and Emilia; and siblings Richard, Dennis and Jeanne. Family was everything to Tom. He was an amazing father and husband, and would do anything to ensure his family's happiness. His real pride and joy were his grandchildren, there was nothing he liked more than watching their games, swimming with them in the pool and taking them for a ride on his tractor. Treasured moments will always be the family vacations to Hawaii, where you could find Tom enjoying an ocean swim, and the countless trips to the Tahoe cabin he poured his heart into. Those who wish to express sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's honor to the Marin County Athletic Foundation. Due to Covid, a celebration of life party will be held at a later date. We love you so much Tom, you will forever be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store