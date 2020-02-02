|
|
Thomas Hodge Wilson Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Silverado Memory Center in Berkeley, CA. He was born July 27, 1935 in Piedmont, CA. He attended Piedmont High School and The University of California, Berkeley. He founded The Hodge Companies, which developed projects spanning the Bay Area, Oregon, and Colorado. He started The Cantina Mexican Restaurant with the original Mill Valley location opening in 1980. Thomas was a longtime Marin County resident. He also had a home in Palm Desert, CA, where he enjoyed the mellow winters with Maria and his dogs. He loved the movies. He adored his dogs. He was an avid reader of all genres of books. He was an accomplished skier and golfer, sharing his interests with his children and grandchildren. Thomas established The Hodge Foundation which donates to many charities dear to his heart. Thomas is survived by his long term partner Maria Alexander; his sister Judy Hendrickson; his son Jonathan Wilson; his daughter-in-law Dana Simi-Wilson; their three children Justina Wilson, Steven Wilson, and Gabriella Wilson. His daughter, Katherine Joyce, preceded him in death. Thomas is also survived by his son-in-law Jay Joyce; children Jimmy Joyce, Matthew Joyce and Jennifer Joyce; and great-granddaughter Avery Katherine Joyce. Thomas was deeply loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UCSF Memory and Aging Clinic or Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020