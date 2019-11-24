|
Thomas Thorner On October 29, 2019 Thomas Holmes Thorner passed in peace at the age of 87. Tom was the loving husband of Brittmarie, and loving father of Priscilla, Peter and Todd Thorner. He was also the proud grandfather of Alexander, JJ, Christopher, Teymour, Noor, and Nicholas. He was brother to the late Jeff Thorner and further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends. Tom will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, environmentalist, champion of social consciousness, investor, and world traveler. And not least for his great sense of humor. Tom had a smile and a wink for all right up to the end. Tom earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Chicago and went on to graduate from Stanford Law School. After serving for the Air Force's Judge Advocate General, Tom settled in San Francisco where he worked for the law office of Melvin Belli and met the love of his life, Brittmarie. They married in Sweden in 1961. Not long after the birth of their first born, Priscilla, the Thorners moved to Kentfield. Tom was open minded and always worked to build bridges. Over 58 years of marriage, Tom and Britt traveled to all seven continents and over 100 countries. Always politically active, Tom supported the civil rights movement and later helped found the grassroots political organization Marin Alternative to tackle environmental and social justice issues. The group stopped a developer's plan to develop a wetland along Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and worked to oppose the Vietnam War. In addition to his practice, he was an attorney for the Marin Municipal Water District and was active on committees and boards too numerous to list here. In the mid-1980s, Tom shifted from practice of law and founded Thorner Ventures to invest in innovative startup companies (before the term angel investing was coined). Over the years, Thorner Ventures invested in more than 50 different companies, some of which went on to invent important technologies and major medical devices and medicines. Tom enjoyed learning about new industries and sharing his expertise and contacts with these innovators. Tom will be dearly missed. A celebration of Tom's life will be held in Marin in early 2020, at a place and time to be determined.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 24, 2019