Thomas John Keevan San Rafael, CA Thomas John Keevan passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He died peacefully in his home with his wife, Diana Shaio Keevan, and son, Alain, by his side after a lengthy and brave battle with liver cancer. Born in Queens, NY during 1925, he is survived by his five children and nine grandchildren. Tom, or Nono, as he was known by his family, was a veteran of the US Navy during WWII. After the war, he finished studies at Duke University and was hired as a controller for Exxon and sent overseas to Latin America. He lived there for most of his career. Having moved to Marin in 1997, Tom spent time enjoying the quiet community and reading the Economist, NY Times, and various other journals by the sequoia tree next to his favorite chair. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



