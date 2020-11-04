1/1
Thomas John Keevan
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas John Keevan San Rafael, CA Thomas John Keevan passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He died peacefully in his home with his wife, Diana Shaio Keevan, and son, Alain, by his side after a lengthy and brave battle with liver cancer. Born in Queens, NY during 1925, he is survived by his five children and nine grandchildren. Tom, or Nono, as he was known by his family, was a veteran of the US Navy during WWII. After the war, he finished studies at Duke University and was hired as a controller for Exxon and sent overseas to Latin America. He lived there for most of his career. Having moved to Marin in 1997, Tom spent time enjoying the quiet community and reading the Economist, NY Times, and various other journals by the sequoia tree next to his favorite chair. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved