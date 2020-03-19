|
Thomas Kingland Suen "Good night, Old-Green-Grasshopper," he whispered. "Good night, Ladybug -- Good night, Miss Spider--" But before he could go through them all, he had fallen fast asleep." From James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl. Born September 8, 2003, Thomas Kingland Suen passed away peacefully in his mother's arms after a battle with pneumonia preceded by the flu. On February 26, 2020, he joined his grandparents: Thomas and Isabel Lydon, Mary Suen and his great-uncle, Kingland Suen, along with some dear friends who had gone before him. He will be forever loved and dearly missed by his mother, Isabel Francis Lydon, his father, Ronald Low Suen, his brother, Jaspre Dylan Suen, his grandfather, Raymond Low Suen, and his many relatives and friends. Those who were fortunate enough to know Thomas were embraced with his love, affection, and his open heart. Thomas was brave, compassionate, and taught us all that every moment in life is worth fighting for. His best times were spent with his friends, listening to his favorite music, or sitting under trees and listening to birds. Thomas inspired and changed hundreds of lives within his limited 16 years. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Please make contributions in Thomas's name to Support for Families of Children with Disabilities, 1663 Mission Street #700, San Francisco, CA 94103. https://www.givedirect.org/donate/?cid=1381
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 19, 2020