Thomas L. (Tom) Hagan Of Novato passed away June 29, 2019, after a courageous four-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family to the end. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Tom will always be remembered for his warm smile, long stories and willingness to lend a helping hand. Tom was born February 6, 1941, in Whitesville, Kentucky, the third of seven children. After graduating high school, Tom joined the Army, where he served in Korea before being stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. It was there he met his lifelong love, Darlene Checchi at a Mel's Drive-in. After a whirlwind romance, they were married in February 1962. After starting a family and living in San Bruno for nine years, they moved with their two daughters to sunny Novato and have lived there since. Over the years, Tom held jobs as a truckdriver, butcher, eventually becoming a correctional guard/ firefighter at San Quentin State Prison. He loved his firefighting job and retired in 2000 after 28 years of service. In retirement, Tom became involved with the Novato Senior Center, the local branch of the VFW and the Druids. He also worked 15 years at Pini Hardware where he enjoyed interacting with the customers. But his favorite "hobby" was his grandchildren and supporting them in their sports and activities. Papa Tom could always be found cheering them on in the stands! Tom leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Darlene; daughters Debbie Smith (Steve), Cathy Liversedge (Dean); grandchildren Brad and Kevin Smith and Natalie and Hayley Liversedge. He is also survived by five siblings, several nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Service will be held August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Those who knew Tom and the family are welcome to join us. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019