|
|
Thomas McEntee A 54 year resident of Fairfax, CA passed into eternity after a prolonged illness on October 21, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1937 to John McEntee and Catherine Gilsenan, proud immigrants from County Cavan, Ireland. Thomas was pre-deceased by his siblings Jack, Edward and Ann. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, Class of 1955 and a graduate of the University of San Francisco, Class of 1960. Thomas received a Master's Degree from U.S.F. He taught and coached in San Francisco public schools and in Marin for Sir Francis Drake and Redwood High Schools. He was Assistant Principal at Drake High for many years. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia, and three children; Daniel, Kevin and Laura. He was predeceased by his son Steven. He was the loving grandfather of Briana, Patrick, Conor, Kelly, Katrina, Benjamin, Megan, Liam and Emma. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Fairfax. A reception to follow. Donations will be appreciated by; The Duncan Fund at Guide Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 3950 San Rafael, CA 94912 and or The Scholarship Fund with the Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor 307, 135 Mitchell Drive, Fairfax, CA 94930. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 26, 2019