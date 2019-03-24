|
Thomas Michael Brennan May 8, 1936 - Feb. 19, 2019 Tom was born in Waterford, Ireland, the youngest of seven children. He came to the US in 1953, sponsored by his brother, Richard. When he arrived in New York City, Richard gave him $10 and told him to go down the street and apply for a job, and according to Tom, that's the only time anyone ever gave him money. Tom stayed in NY for a year, then traveled to California in 1954 to be with his oldest brother, Jim, living in Marin County. Tom found a job working for Custom Builders as an apprentice carpenter, became a member of the local Carpenters Union, and then worked for his brother Jim's drywall company, Tone-Tex, for many years. When Jim died, Tom and two partners opened their own drywall business, Commercial Interior Builders of San Rafael, doing commercial work in many prominent high-rises in San Francisco. He was proud of having spent several years in the National Guard, achieving the rank of Sargent. Tom died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness, and will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by Jane, his wife of 40 years, two brothers, Monsignor John Brennan of San Antonio, TX, and Martin of Waterford, Ireland; two daughters, Diane Raposo (Roy) of Rohnert Park, CA, and Debra Berg of Roy, UT; Nephew, Robin Brennan (the son he never had) of Reno, and niece Maureen of Virginia; five grandchildren, Blake and Ross Raphael of Santa Rosa, and Crystal, Carolyn, and Carrie of Roy, UT; two great-grandchildren, two step-sons, Steve (Lisa) and Jim (Darcy) Curtis, four step-granddaughters, Sarah, Melissa, Dorothy, and Annabel, and four step-great-grandchildren. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell jokes. He enjoyed all things Irish--never losing his nostalgia for Ireland, his homeland. He had many hobbies: raising Great Danes and winning many ribbons at shows, boating and summers in the Delta, and fishing in the Delta and Marin county lakes. He was a long-time member of the San Rafael Yacht club where he met his wife Jane in 1977, and many other great friends. He and his Irish buddies were part of the 'Irish Navy' within the club, no doubt having way too much fun. No Watch to stand for you Old Sailor, Your Last Watch is Done. It's a Sailor's Time for Rest, Your Eight Bells Have Rung and You Were the Best.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 24, 2019