Tiffany Joleen Hutchinson Tiffany Joleen Hutchinson, born March 19, 1981 in Petaluma, CA passed away July 29, 2020 in Penngrove, CA at the age of 39. Beloved wife of Dean Wallace Cummings (son of Dean and Gerry Cummings), and loving mother of her precious miracle, Dawson Wesley Cummings (9 months old). She is survived by her loving parents, Harold and Debra Cella Hutchinson; her siblings, Briana Hutchinson of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, Kimberly (Michael) Wheeler of Penngrove, CA, Brandi Aguilar (EJ Greenwood) of Vallejo, CA, and Shaun Hutchinson (Esmeralda Portillo) of Alhambra, CA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Saileym and Nikole Smith, both of Drexel Hill, PA, AJ Hutchinson of Quakertown, PA, Vanessa Wheeler of Novato, CA, Lacey and Dustin Wheeler, both of Green Lane, PA, Mariano, Reina, and Arianna Aguilar, all of Vallejo, CA; a great-niece, Blake Simpkins, of Drexel Hill, PA; and a great-nephew, Cameron Aguilar of Vallejo, CA. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tiffany worked at Safeway, Old Republic Title Company, and Marin Country Club creating lifelong friendships. She was very proud of obtaining her real estate license and recently graduated with honors from Santa Rosa Junior College with Associate Degrees in Business Administration and Social and Behavioral Sciences, something she has worked long and hard to obtain. Tiffany was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was thoughtful, strong, considerate, gracious, caring, loving, loyal, generous, playful, funny, had a great sense of humor, forgiving heart, contagious laugh, and phenomenal memory. She is being described as the best aunt ever, my best friend, sweet soul, my rock, an angel on earth, strongest woman with the most loving heart, to mention a few. Heaven gained one awesome angel. To quote a friend, "The brightest smile in the room is now the brightest star in the sky." Private services were held for the family. A memorial service at St. Vincent's Church in Petaluma and a celebration of life at Marin Country Club in Novato will be held as soon as allowed.



