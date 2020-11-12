Timothy Richard Hart Timothy Richard Hart passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from complications due to a stroke that occurred earlier in the month. Tim was born February 25, 1950 in Tracy, California to Richard H. and Jane C. Hart. The family later moved to Marin County, California living first in San Anselmo and moving to Ross in 1960. Tim graduated from Redwood High School, College of Marin, and Sonoma State University. Following a career in sales throughout the Bay Area, and after meeting his wife, Nancy, they returned to Nancy's hometown in Oregon to raise their family and live a faith-based life. Life became even sweeter when they became grandparents. Tim was a gentle and fun grandfather - playing with the children, being silly, just sitting with them, and asking a lot of questions. Following retirement, Tim and Nancy traveled around the Pacific Northwest and to California to visit family and friends, to Europe with good friends, to Marin County for school reunions, and to Palm Springs for tennis. He loved Bay Area and Marin County sports, history, and beauty. Tim had a clever and quick sense of humor, curiosity, and he loved meeting new people and expanding his knowledge of world and political events. He was known by many for his sentimental heart. Tim was a respected elder with Columbia Bible Presbyterian Church in Warren, Oregon for many years and regularly considered the people of the church when deliberating with the Session. His abiding faith sustained him through all that life delivered his way, and he and Nancy raised their children similarly. Tim is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Jordan (Jessica), Natalie (Cameron), Sydney, and Patrick (Cierra); grandchildren Jackson, Aggie, and Bennett Hart; and Ailyn and Asa Kalich and another Kalich grandson expected in March 2021. He is also survived by sisters Jill Hall, Sally Phillips (Jim), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family who dearly loved him. Tim is predeceased by his parents, sister Danya, brother-in-law Gary, and nephew Gary, Jr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00p.m. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the in-person funeral services will be by invitation only. Services will be broadcast via YouTube, search for "Warren Community Fellowship." Thank you for understanding.



