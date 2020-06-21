Tom Fassett Born on October 5, 1930 and entered into rest on June 15, 2020. Tom is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Hinman and Lori Lomele; son Tom Fassett and daughter-in-law Minerva Dutra; sons-in-law Jeff Hinman and Mark Lomele; granddaughter Heather Gagnon; grandsons Shawn Hinman, Steven Lomele, and Michael Lomele; sister Merrilee England and niece Pam Meichel. Tom was a devoted husband to wife Lillian, who passed away in 1999. He was a caring father, loving grandfather and great-grandfather. We all loved him and will miss him deeply.



