Trevor London Leopold TUHSD 2019 graduate Trevor Leopold was a loving human being with a huge heart, which he willingly shared with so many others. He loved skateboarding, skiing and snowboarding, board games and card games with his family, and being with his friends, dogs and family. A Native American bestowed upon Trevor the Mountain Goat as his spirit animal, based upon his resilience and ability to progress up mountains surefootedly. In his youth, Trevor was a certified Audubon Junior Birdwatcher, Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Little Leaguer, and all around lover of nature. Trevor entered Sonoma State this fall as a Freshman, and was actively working on putting foundations and supports in his life to go forward on a higher path. All of the wonderful blessings that he had, talent, friendships, positive outlook on life, and, most importantly, family, were sidelined by what is likely an accidental overdose, ending his life suddenly on November 17, 2019. This handsome, bright, and caring young man was taken from all of us before being able to reach his infinite potential. Trevor was beloved and will be heartachingly missed by so many, including his loving parents, Jeff and Michelle Leopold; brother Parker; best friend James Bell; grandmothers Adelle Leopold and Barbara Saevke; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Trevor was preceded in death by both of his grandfathers, Guenther Leopold and Peter Saevke. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Congregation Rodef Sholom, 170 North San Pedro Road in San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to please do a random act of kindness to another. Donation to organizations helping teenagers turn their lives around in Trevor's memory can be made to: the Marin YMCA Youth Court's Restorative Justice Program, Be The Influence, Huckleberry House, and/or the TUHSD Wellness Center.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 20, 2019