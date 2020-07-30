Trey'Von Jerome Cunningham Trey'Von Jerome Cunningham was born on August, 14, 1997 to his loving parents, Jessica Ann Green and Tommy Cunningham Sr. Trey'Von came into the world as the person we know and will always be remembered as a true fighter. On July 19, 2020 at the young and tender age of 22, Trey'Von was called to rest. Trey'Von, an alumni of Tamalpais High School, aspired to become a professional boxer. He dedicated time to the art and skill, achieving a goal and becoming an amateur boxer under the prominent organization USA Boxing. Trey'Von trained at the Marin City Boxing Club under the direction of Edward "Boone" Green. He used his talent to compete for the "Golden Gloves," and fought in many amateur events for Marin, Sonoma, and throughout the Bay Area. Trey'Von touched many lives through boxing and will always be a staple in our hearts. Left to cherish his memory are Jessica Green (mother), Tommy Cunningham Sr. (father), Davon (identical twin), Tommy Jr. (brother), Iyanna (sister), maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol, CA. Public viewing 10:00 11:30 a.m. Private Family Service immediately following the viewing.



