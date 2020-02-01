|
|
Una Mary Moloney March 5, 1923 to December 4, 2019 Una Moloney passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 96, with friends and family by her side. Born in Dublin, Ireland, she was the youngest of three daughters born to Jeremiah and Catherine Murray; Maureen Murray Roche (Patrick) and Sheila Murray Stewart (David). She attended University College Dublin, where she met the love of her life, Sean Moloney of Tipperary (1919-1993). They were married in Clontarf and emigrated to the United States, where they settled in Mill Valley (via San Francisco) in 1955. Beloved mother to six children; Caitriona Moloney, Sean Moloney (Leticia), Sheila Moloney Newton, Eileen Moloney Wee (William), Kevin Moloney and Deirdre Moloney. She will be deeply missed by her ten grandchildren; William Wee, Jr. (Emily), Brian Wee (Lisa), Katie Keefe (James), Brendan Wee, William "Will" Newton (deceased), Charles Newton, Meghan Newton, Eileen Moloney, Daniel Moloney and Tomas Moloney. She would have cherished the opportunity to know her five great grandchildren better; Ava Wee and William Wee IV (William and Emily), Zara Wee, Remy Wee and Leo Wee (Brian and Lisa). Una loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own; Terence Roche (Robin), Noreen Roche Carter (Colin), Katie Roche Carter (Mark) and Margaret Stewart Andrews (Tim). Our eternal gratitude to Lucy Mena, her angel caregiver, for supplying unlimited love, care and support to Una and her family, during the most challenging of times. Una will be joyously greeted in heaven by her husband, parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, grandson and countless friends with whom she shared her love and companionship. A devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish, she participated in every school activity and charity. A life member of the Outdoor Art Club in Mill Valley, she sponsored many women for membership. A long time member of the Women's Golf Section of The Olympic Club, she rarely missed a Tuesday Ladies Day with her friends and a Sunday round with Sean, her beloved partner. An avid domino player, she played with the same foursome for decades. Although many of her partners went on ahead, she would always find someone else to include. Una loved to include people, to bring them in. Nowhere was this more evident than at the family cabin in Chamberlands, Lake Tahoe. All of the family were welcome and we children were always allowed to bring a friend. Hosting neighborhood gatherings there and in Mill Valley, was a regular occurrence. Una had a long list of wonderful friends, but she never stopped making new ones. She traveled extensively and people were drawn to her wherever she went. A memorial mass will be held March 7, 2020 at noon, at Mt. Carmel Church in Mill Valley, with a reception to follow. Donations can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Marin County.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, 2020