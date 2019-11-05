|
Valerie Jeanne Garaventa June 17, 1942 Oct. 29, 2019 Valerie Jeanne Garaventa, our loving Wife, Mother, Nonna and Bisnonna passed from this life with her family by her side after a 10 year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in the Marina District of San Francisco to Fred and Rosa Giusti, she was raised in a traditional Italian household. That Italian heritage remained with her throughout her life. She met the love of her life, Ed, when they were juniors in High School at the Vincentian's Parish Teen Club. It was love at first site! They dated throughout High School and married on December 2, 1961. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this year. Valerie was a beautiful person inside and out and had no harsh words for anyone. She was selfless and generous, always thinking of others first! A consummate mother and homemaker, Valerie was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing traditional Italian meals for her family and hosting holidays. She was extremely artistic and enjoyed decorating her home for each holiday. Her favorite was Christmas and her home was a sight to behold as she spent countless hours decorating. Valerie was the gardener extraordinaire turning a pile of dirt into a mound of color. She loved flowers, especially roses, and never missed a day toiling in her garden when she was well. She was a voracious reader and a lover of animals. Above all, was the love and dedication Valerie had for her family. This brought her the greatest joy. Valerie and Ed were members of Marin Country Club where she looked forward to Ladies Day on Thursdays and cherished the many lifelong friendships she made. She leaves behind her loving husband Ed, her children Lisa Garaventa, Debbie (Kevin) Ternan and Mark Garaventa, her grandchildren Lindsay (Lukas) Kacer, Melissa Dowd, Dan, Ashley and Matt Ternan, EJ, Michael and Alexandra Garaventa, her great grandchildren Valentina and Liliana Kacer and Robert Garaventa, her brother Richard Giusti, her sister-in-law Beverly (Bennie) Anselmo and other extended family and dear friends who will miss her infectious smile. The family wishes to especially thank her caregivers of many years who took extraordinary care of her, Joy Takahashi and Elizabeth Ramos. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, at 11:00 am, St. Anthony's of Padua, 1000 Cambridge St., Novato, CA 94947. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019