Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Vera Gilliam
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Cypress Hill Memorial Park
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boulevard Café
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera J. (Cooley) Gilliam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera J. (Cooley) Gilliam Obituary
Vera J. (Cooley) Gilliam "I Washed, Cooked, Iron, and Cleaned." This is the epitaph of Vera J. (Cooley) Gilliam, who passed away March 7, 2020. Vera was born March 12, 1936, was pre-deceased from her husband of 54 years, James M. Gilliam, Sr. July 9, 2009. She is survived by four beautiful children Gregory J. (Nancy, Amber, Malcolm), Sharon D. (John, Christopher, Tiffany Ann 5-24-12, Michael) James M. Jr. (Mia, James. M. III, Katrina) and David D. Gilliam. Born and raised in Meridian, MS, Vera traveled the world with James in the USAF. Vera's smile and persona was inviting and would light up a room. Vera will be enormously missed by all. There will be a viewing March 11, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:00 pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, Petaluma. A grave side service will be held on March 12, 2020, at 2 pm at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma and a Celebration of Life will be held 3-6 at Boulevard Café.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -