Verna Eileen Miller Fairchild March 27, 1920-July 13, 2019 Living a long, loving, and laughter-filled life, Verna's time to leave came on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Portland, Oregon on March 27, 1920, she and her family left for California soon after, where she made her home for over 90 years. Raised by resourceful and supportive parents, they did whatever had to be done in those Depression years. As a child, Verna and big sister Doris enjoyed many adventures playing together in the fields of wild oats which was "rural" Richmond. And as a teen, she learned puppeteering, performing with her mother at the World Exposition on newly created Treasure Island, bringing happiness to all in those times of struggle. Later, as Recreation Director of the Richmond Natatorium, Verna contributed to the war effort by keeping her young charges engaged while their parents worked in the burgeoning shipyards or were sent overseas to fight. She was the first in her family to attend college and it was there, at U.C. Berkeley, that she met the love of her life, Roy W. Fairchild. They married in 1942 and eventually had three children. The Fairchild family settled back in San Anselmo after a few years at Occidental College in southern California and then in Pennsylvania at the Board of Christian Education. Returning to Marin in 1959, Roy taught at the San Francisco Theological Seminary while Verna enjoyed her growing daughters (and their antics!), seminary students from near and far, sharing her love of music, and many dear friends. Two ponies, chickens, ducks, a goat or two, and dogs and cats made visiting the Fairchild Funny Farm a favorite! Verna and Roy loved to travel, and they explored Switzerland, Norway, England, Scotland, and the Marshall Islands where they taught "Family Life" together for the World Council of Churches. Back at home she enjoyed being a Camp Fire Girls leader, as well as volunteering many years for the Marin County Democrats, Marin Suicide Prevention, Seek & Find Thrift Store, and the Point Reyes National Seashore's Kuleloklo Miwok Village site re-creation to name a few. Verna cherished her community at First Presbyterian Church in San Anselmo and, having served as an Elder and a Deacon, as well as creating the Writers' Group and the Memorial Garden, she has left a legacy. And so, it is there, that her memorial service and life celebration will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 p.m. Verna's passing was preceded by her parents, Claud and Agnes Oppel Miller; sister Doris Miller Gurley; and her beloved husband Roy. She is survived by daughters Janice, Nancy (John Schwefel), and Christie (Art Olson); two grandsons, Peter and Ben Schwefel; two stepgrandsons, Clint and Clay Olson; and two great-grandsons, Sylas and Rain Arthur Olson; as well as many nieces and nephews, and many, many friends who also miss her greatly.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019