Vernetta Gail McColgan CHAPIN Gail McColgan, formerly of Novato, CA, passed away after bravely battling cancer surrounded by her daughters on April 24, 2019. She was pre-deceased last month by her husband, Jim, a month short of their 59th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Allen (Ken), Julie McColgan, Suzanne Steffee and one grandchild, Austin Steffee. Gail worked for the Novato School District, first as a volunteer and then as a paid aide, at Olive Elementary and Lynwood Elementary for over 20 years. Gail loved her family, friends, reading and traveling. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations of remembrance may be made to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005 in her honor. www.caughmanharman funeralhome.net
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 27, 2019