Victoria Anne (Thomson) Rubini March 27, 1954 May 30, 2019 We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brilliant, beloved and beautiful Victoria, from complications of lung cancer. She was our shining light and a bright star, but the memories of love and joy she left us will last forever. Vicki grew up in Corte Madera, California, the daughter of Robert and Mary Thomson, graduating from Redwood High School in 1972. Due to her love of learning, diligence, and academic achievement she was admitted to Dominican College on an academic scholarship. She graduated summa cum laude in 1976, with her degree in English literature, earning her teaching credential afterwards. It was here where she met a fellow student and the love of her life, Rick Rubini. After college Vicki became an elementary school teacher at St. Hilary's Catholic School, fulfilling her dream of teaching. In 1978 she married Rick and they began their dream together. They were delighted to welcome their sons Nicholas, Nathan and Dominic into the world and their family became their life. Vicki enjoyed being a mom and wife, throwing all her energies into making a beautiful home, hosting great family celebrations, making friends with everyone she met, while reading voraciously and expanding her understanding of the arts, life, faith and love. These were topics that absorbed her and she was unafraid to ask difficult questions, to read obscure writings and to work at interpreting what she learned. She was a genuine intellectual, interested in everything and always open to a debate about religion, language, history, fashion, food, or anything else. She was insistent upon education for her sons, and proud of their successes. Vicki's primary concern was always her husband and her sons, expanding in later years to include her three grandchildren Donato, Ricky, and Gianna as well as her love for her parents-in-law, the late Hector and Nancy Rubini. She had the love and energy to lavish her attention on her family, her immense circle of friends, and to make it all look easy. She had a witty and quick sense of humor and loved a good joke. Vicki's appreciation of the values, thoughts and feelings of other people made her loved by all, along with her compassion and incredible generosity, and her spirited desire to participate in all things fun: Mountain plays, museums, Giants games, winery trips, bocce ball and picnics, trips to the City for fun and culture, various musicals, shows, exhibits, and Hawaii. Vicki is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Rick; sons Nicholas, Nathan (Aleesha) and Dominic; her three adored grandchildren Donato, Ricky and Gianna Rubini; her brothers Stephen Thomson (Jasmin) and Greg Thomson (Heidi); her treasured nieces San Marie and Antonia; and her beloved goddaughter Patricia Smith. Recently, she had returned to her love of teaching, working at various local elementary schools, particularly enjoying St. Hilary's Catholic School, their faculty, students and parents. Her declining health forced her to leave the job she loved. Victoria was a woman of purpose and integrity, of spirit and joy and we are blessed to have had her in our lives. We were not prepared to lose her so soon. She will be in our hearts as long as we live. A Rosary will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Ave. in San Anselmo. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church in San Raphael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 8 to June 11, 2019