Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Melodia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent David Melodia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent David Melodia Obituary
Vincent David Melodia 3/14/1966 - 8/27/2019 Beloved son, brother, husband, father and dear friend to many, passed unexpectedly in his home in South Hamilton, Massachusetts. Born in Washington DC, Vince grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. He attended public schools in San Rafael, and completed his undergraduate degree at UC Davis. He settled in San Francisco after college and later, earned his MBA from Thunderbird School of International Business in Arizona in 1995. In 2005, Vince moved with his family to South Hamilton, Massachusetts. Vince cherished his two children, Oscar (16) and Camilla (14), and was an amazing and supportive father. He was very close to many people, having a generous spirit and a huge heart. He put everyone else before himself. He enjoyed the outdoors, running and hiking and adored spending childhood summers with extended family at Fallen Leaf Lake. Although he relocated to the East Coast, he remained a faithful fan of all of his San Francisco sports teams. Vince was loyal to his old friends, some of whom date back to kindergarten. Despite the miles that separated them, they remained in close contact. Predeceased by a twin brother, Mark, Vince leaves behind his children, Oscar and Camilla Melodia, their mother Betsy Sawyer-Melodia, his friends and family in Massachusetts. He is survived by his parents, Susan Chardome (Jacques) and Paul Melodia (Sharon), his siblings, Edward (Nicole) and Mimi (Fred). Also, survived by step siblings Josh Harris (Ruby), and Diane Leclercq (Pierre), and his god-mother, Kathy Degiorgio. He had many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who also loved him dearly. Funeral services for Vince will be held in Massachusetts, and will be followed by a memorial service in the SF Bay Area with date and time to be announced in the future. Information to be posted at vincent-david-melodia.forevermissed.com. In memory of Vince, contributions can be made to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.