Virginia Dziomba Passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 99. Born and raised in San Francisco, CA and graduated from Mission High School. She was a member of Vision Impaired of Marin, where she served on the board, and was active in several programs. She was also a charter member of Project Independence. Virginia attended the Senior Circle at Whistlestop for many years, and was one of three honorees during Whistlestop's 60 year anniversary celebration in 2014. Her late husband, Charlie, and herself were the first volunteers to staff the Visitor Center on Mt. Tamalpais. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dziomba. She is survived by son Christian Rodas, daughter-in-law Marilou, and grandsons Neil Rodas of San Jose, CA, and Glenn Rodas of Novato. Donations to Vision Impaired of Marin in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.



