Virginia Mann Celebrated artist and author, our beloved Virginia Mann, 81, died peacefully at her home on June 30, 2020, in San Rafael, California. She passed after a six-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Her family was able to come to her side and say their final goodbyes and she departed this world surrounded with love. At her request, no memorial or funeral service will be held. Ginger was born September 2, 1938 in Troy, New York, to Richard Leslie Mann and Sarah Packard Mann. Raised in a naval household, Ginger spent her youth in Virginia, Panama, Hawaii, and California. As a girl, she enjoyed walking several miles to the local base theater and exchanging her quarter for a double matinee. Her parents were both avid sailors and instilled in her a love for the ocean, palm trees and warm evenings on the beach. In 1959, at the age of 19, Ginger eloped with Al Bolton in Mexico City. Her son Jeffrey Haggin was born the following year. Her daughter, Jennifer Balboni, was born in 1962. Ginger married Michael Haggin in 1967. Throughout her life she gave her children, and later her grandchildren, unremitting unconditional love. Shortly after becoming a mother, Ginger obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Riverside. She went on to enjoy a career in museum administration, ultimately curating collections and organizing art exhibitions; holding positions at the Yale University Art Gallery, the Yale Center for British Art, the Silvermine Arts Center, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco. Ginger not only worked in the art world, she lived her life celebrating the creative spirit. Ginger spent countless hours loving, teaching, and engaging her four grandchildrentraveling with each abroad to destinations including Egypt, England, Italy, and Japan. Ginger's capacity for love remains her greatest legacy: her love poured forth ceaselessly and intensely upon those who knew her. Abiding love that heals, sustains, and transforms. Her love will endure, continuing to echo forward into future generations. The world was better for Virginia Mann.



