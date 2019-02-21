|
Virginia Mary Strauss Virginia M. Strauss, "Ginny", passed away on February 3rd in Paris France after a couple of months of hospitalisation. Born in Dubuque, Iowa, on July 6th, 1921, to Irene (Egan) and August Nachtman, Ginny spent her childhood in rural Iowa where she studied physical education at University of Dubuque. Following a first career as a ballet teacher, Ginny moved to Seattle, Washington, where she worked during the Second World War as an army photographer. After the war, she relocated to San Francisco and worked for some time in the advertising industry. Soon after, she met the love of her life Leo H. Strauss to whom she stayed happily married for nearly 50 years until he passed away in early 1998. They both settled down in Marin County, first in Greenbrae for over 30 years where they raised their daughter Cynthia, before moving to Tiburon. Ginny greatly enjoyed travelling around the world with her husband, accompanying him on many business trips. These peregrinations brought Ginny and Leo to Hawaii where they lived part time with their daughter from the mid-fifties for over 10 years. In Hawaii, Ginny was able to give true expression to her adventurous spirit, being one the first non-native Hawaiian women to master the traditional art of surfing, which she would practice daily with her dear friends Charly and Duke Kahanamoku. Ginny was an active part of the Honolulu community, a member of the Kawaiahao church and a close friend of Reverend Abraham "Kahu" Akaka. These years spent in Hawaii left a strong impression on Ginny who would lovingly reminisce until her final days. Over the years in Marin County, Ginny was a co-founder with her dear friend Ursula McCarthy of the Marin County Ballet, she was an active member of the San Domenico School community, and strongly involved in various Bay Area cultural endeavours. After her daughter married a Frenchman and moved to France, Ginny then in her mid-fifties started a very successful 20-year modelling career and was for many years the only senior female model of the West Coast. A few years after her husband passed away, Ginny decided to join her immediate family in France, where she would spend the next fifteen years helping raise her two beloved great-grandchildren in Paris and then Luxembourg. A couple of weeks after arriving in Paris, Ginny was noticed in the street by a model agent and took up modelling again, working regularly for French magazines until the age of 96. Ginny is survived by her daughter Cynthia Strauss and son-in-law Dimitri Nelidow, her granddaughters Vanessa and Tatiana Nelidow, her grandson-in-law Stanislas Bernard, and her two great-granddaughters Atala and Theodora Bernard-Nelidow. A funeral service was held February 19, 2019 at her parish St Hilary's Church in Tiburon. For any further information, please contact Diana Rittenhouse at St. Hilary's Church (415) 435-1122 or [email protected]
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 21, 2019