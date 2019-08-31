|
Virginia Strout Rogers Virginia Strout Rogers, after a remarkable life of 104 years, died quietly at her home at Villa Marin in San Rafael, California on July 19, 2019. Virginia was born in Los Angeles on June 2, 1915. She spent her early childhood at Francisco Del Oro in Mexico, a gold mining camp run by her father. Besides filling her days with the usual pursuits of little girls, she regularly rode horses across the surrounding dry lands of eastern Mexico accompanied by her sister, Miriam, and two armed guards, who served as protection against possible kidnappers. This was still the Wild West and her father dealt regularly with members of Poncho Villa's notorious gang. When she was 10 her family moved to La Jolla, California. Her father owned the beach that became the famous La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club and sold it to the Kellogg family who built that club beginning in 1935. There she learned the game of tennis. She became an excellent player and was known by her family and friends for being able to hold three balls in her left hand and still serve accurately. She attended the University of California at Berkeley and graduated in 1936, majoring in Physical Education. She participated in many activities and especially enjoyed working on the student newspaper, The Daily Californian. One of her favorite adventures as a Cal student was dancing on the top of the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge before its cables were installed. She returned to Berkeley and earned a Master's Degree in Education in 1940. After graduation, Virginia was a physical education instructor for secondary students in Colusa, California. In 1940 she married the love of her life, Tom Rogers, an electrical engineer whom she had met at Cal. After living for short stints in Stockton and San Francisco, Virginia and Tom moved to Greenbrae in Marin County in 1948 and lived there for 35 years. Here they raised their three sons Gary, Don, and James Rogers. Greenbrae in those days was a nascent community surrounded by cattle grazing and dairy farms, certainly not the Marin County we know today. Virginia was active in numerous community organizations including Boy Scouts, Little League, youth symphonies, and was a sponsor of international exchange students. She was the guiding force behind the family's annual entry in the Greenbrae Christmas home decoration contest and was a frequent winner. Virginia's family gave her great joy. She always kept abreast of all their activities and accomplishments. In addition to her three sons, she had nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. They all celebrated her one hundredth birthday with her and she always loved seeing photographs and videos of her great-grandchildren, while working to remember all their names. Virginia was a woman of great character. Her firm convictions, conscientiousness, optimism, sense of fair play, and honesty were guiding principles in her life and were infused by her and Tom into their three sons. The family wishes to express its appreciation for the loving care Virginia received during her final years from her aides Frances, Rose, Imelda, Edna, Irene, Zenny, and Jasmin at Villa Marin. At her request there will be no service, but donations in Virginia's name are welcome to or to the University of California, Berkeley Financial Aid and Scholarship funds (https://financialaid.berkeley.edu/change-life).
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019