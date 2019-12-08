|
Vivian Margaret Felton Died peacefully in San Rafael on November 30, 2019 after 99 years of kindness, generosity, curiosity and grace. She started her journey in Modesto as a foster child and, with the love and caring of many successful foster families, emerged from her adventure as a person beautiful in every way. She met Laurie James Felton at 13, and never got over him. They would be married many years later. Vivian matriculated from Modesto JC to San Jose State where she earned her teaching degree, sparking a love of learning and children. Her career in elementary education spanned multiple grades, but 1st grade was her favorite. She also picked up the teacher's habit of saving everything, both for the memories and the reality that teachers never have enough supplies (even after they've retired from teaching.) Married life took her to California's central coast, but eventually she made it to beloved San Francisco and Ross. She was an avid school and community volunteer, and one of the original team that created the Ross School Art Program. Her original floral arrangements enlivened Laurel House (Marin Art and Garden Center) for decades, and she was especially dedicated to Side by Side (née Sunny Hills Services) for over 30 years. She reared two children, Paul (m. DD) and Suzanne (m. Kevin), of whom she was very proud. She came to be blessed with and love deeply five grandchildren, and one great-grandson, whose name she knew till the end. Celebration of her life will occur at St. Anselm Church in San Anselmo in the near future. Donations in lieu of flowers to Side by Side in San Anselmo are most welcome.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 8, 2019