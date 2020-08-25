W. David Stern W. David Stern, 93, died as he wishedpeacefully, at home, with his children by his sideon August 12, 2020 in Mill Valley, California, from complications of Covid-19. He was born Wolfgang Stern on October 23, 1926 in Cologne, Germany to Richard and Line Stern. He came from a large and extended family who prospered in the textile industry and, although secular, were leaders of the Jewish community in their hometown. His family fled Germany in 1936 via Italy, Austria, and Holland, finally settling in England. He attended English boarding schools where he changed his name to W. David and developed a deep love for the English language and its literature. David spoke German, Italian, French, and English. After serving in the Royal British Army in occupied Italy after the war, David ventured overseas to America. He traveled from East Coast to West; lore has it that he arrived in the Bay Area on a motorcycle. In September 1954, over a game of Scrabble at the San Francisco YMCA, he met the love of his life, Bernice Propper. Eight weeks later they were married. Three children followed: Michael, Carol, and Jessica. David enjoyed a career in computer programming at Kaiser Industries in Oakland. The home in Mill Valley where he lived for 60 years represented the stability he never had growing up and was the scene of countless gatherings of family and friends. After his career at Kaiser, David focused on his love of bonsai and landscaping. Following Bernice's death, David met and fell in love with June Rubin, with whom he enjoyed 199 wonderful months; he considered her family his own. David was intelligent, inquisitive and creative. He enjoyed the process of designing and building: furniture for the living room, dresses for his daughters, ceramic serving bowls, swirling brick patterns in the backyard, and carefully crafted lettering styles. He loved nothing more than discussing a wide range of topics at the dinner table. He was well-read and well-educated. He was skeptical, fearing, perhaps as a result of the political turmoil of his youth, excessive power, and often quoted Lord Acton: "Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." He thrived on searching the origin of words. He was fit and strong, although he never exercised. He ate with gusto, enjoying good food. He wasn't religious, yet had a deep knowledge of the Bible. His interests were broad: architecture, bonsai, genealogy, Jewish history, opera, poetry, and textiles. David will be remembered for his generosity, for his interest in the lives of his family and friends, for his steadfast patience and concern for others, and for his zest for life. He was independent but loved the company of others. His legacy will be the lives of his grandchildren, of whom he could not be prouder. His nephew and namesake, David Weis, observed, "David was a man of three continents: outwardly American, inwardly European, passionately Bonsai." David was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Ruth Weis of England; brothers-in-law Meir Weis, Tom Blumenau, and Robert Propper; by his wife, Bernice; and his partner, June Rubin. He is survived by his children: Michael (Doreen) of Vacaville, and their children Katie, Julia and John; Carol (Blake) of Mill Valley, and their children Henry and Arthur; Jessica (James) of Anchorage and Jessica's children Jamin (Hilary), Claire (José), and Lawrence; his sister Eva Blumenau of London and his many nieces and nephews in Asia, America, and Europe. Donations in David's memory may be made to the Jewish Community Federation of the Bay Area and Hospice by the Bay. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a memorial of his life will take place at a later date.



