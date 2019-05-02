|
Wallace Douglass Jennings May 16, 1924 - April 27, 2019 Wally passed away peacefully at home in his sleep the early morning of April 27, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York predeceased by his parents and siblings, he is the son of Charles Peter Jennings and Alice McKey Jennings, the beloved brother of Helen Marion and Edward Lloyd. The family resided on 79th Street and Shore Road in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York. Wally entered the US Navy on May 18, 1941 following his 17th birthday, stationed at Floyd Bennett Naval Station after completing boot camp in Newport, Rhode Island several assignments followed to include the Battleship USS New York destination Scotland, the American Embassy in Liverpool, transferred to Belfast, Ireland then to Londonderry, Northern Ireland as Seaman First Class. While he served in Ireland, Wally operated Liberty Boats in the Irish Sea. Wally boarded the USS LST 334 three months prior to the invasion, sailing to Portsmouth, England and embarked upon the invasion of Normandy during the early morning hours of June 6, 1944. Wally was assigned to operate an LCVP, promoted to Coxswain, and given the responsibility to unload troops from the ships while the military engaged in warfare. After sailing home to New York, several assignments followed in the states. Wally was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1947. The GI Bill provided funds for Wally to complete his education, he entered college in New York, relocated to Santa Catalina, California, received his Boat Operator License, studied at the Los Angeles Conservatory of Music, playing the clarinet, studying music history and composition. For most of his life, Wally worked as an able-bodied seaman on various ships, operated and crewed on tugboats, and was a proud member of the Inlandboatmen's Union. He was employed by British Motor Cars selling luxury cars in San Francisco where he resided on Telegraph Hill for many happy years, enjoying the benefits of life in the City by the Bay, a Dolphin Club membership, handball competition, swimming, docking his sailboat "Puffy" in the Marina and sailing often. In Marin, he loved his home among the trees, his good neighbors and friends, his joyful Labradors with whom his time was well-spent, our often remembered felines, singing in the choir and the Winifred Baker Chorale with his dear friend, Joe Beckner and sailing with his beloved brother "Captain Eddy." Wallace is the beloved husband of Cassie Diane, the loving father of Jo Helen and Pamela, the much loved stepfather of Tracie, the beloved and loving uncle of Joshua, Mara, Mark, Brian (deceased), the beloved father-in-law of Jim and Brent, great-uncle of Scott Jennings, Elisa, Alesya, Emma, Taylor and Cole, proud grandfather of Jessica, Natalie, Chelsea, Scott, Robert, Kevin and Keith. Until we meet again, may our beloved Wallace, Dad, Uncle Wally, Papa Wally and Pa rest in God's loving care. Please join us in a Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Nicasio at 11:15. Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations preferred to Hospice by the Bay, and St. Isabella's School. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 2, 2019