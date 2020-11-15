Walter Michael Bollen, Sr. Walter Michael Bollen Sr. was born March 6, 1927 in Moscow, Idaho to Hildegard Anna Mueller Bollen and Dr. Walter Beno Bollen. Walter was the youngest of their two children. He moved with his parents and older sister to Corvallis, Oregon in 1929. He graduated from Corvallis High School and from Oregon State College with a B.S. (1947) and M.S. (1949) in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He met a co-ed named Mary Ellen Dearborn early in 1949, and they were married on April 8, 1950 in the Corvallis Methodist Church. They lived in the Portland area, where he was employed by the Hyster Company until September 1950, when they moved to Ames, Iowa, where he continued his education (with much encouragement and support from Mary Ellen), receiving a PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1954. He was then employed by Chevron, where he prospered and enjoyed a very satisfying career until retirement in 1990. He and Mary Ellen lived in San Rafael, California until they moved to Missoula, Montana in 2001. He and Mary Ellen were blessed with four children born in the 1952-1956 period, whom he enjoyed nurturing and watching grow up to become responsible and caring adults. Walter Michael Bollen Sr. is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Dearborn Bollen; and by their four children and their spouses: Dr. Walter Michael Bollen Jr., Dr. Andrew W. Bollen and wife Pam Romoli, Dr. Lisa Bollen Lovejoy and husband Kurt Lovejoy, and Dr. Bruce A. Bollen and wife Judy Bollen. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rebecca Bollen, David Bollen, Catherine Bollen, Michelle Bollen, Matthew Lovejoy, Carley Bollen, Scott Bollen, and James Bollen; and 15 great-grandchildren. His sister, Catherine Everingham, predeceased him. Burial will be in the Bollen family plot in River View Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.



