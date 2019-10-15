|
Wanda Marie McBade Wanda Marie Mcbade passed away peacefully October 9, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born December 8, 1952, in Newport Rhode Island, the first child of Johnny R. and Marie D. (Kneisel) Putnam. Wanda's early years were spent in Idaho and then California, where she resided for over 45 years. Five years ago she left San Rafael, California with her husband, daughter and her family for a more quiet country life in Mountain Grove, Missouri. Wanda worked in the real estate industry for many years and was the owner/ operator of a Real Estate Transaction Coordinator business named Recoords. She was a spirited and lively individual who lived life fully. Her kind and caring heart touched the lives of so many, but none so much as her daughter, her daughter's fiancé, and her granddaughter. Her love for them was unmeasurable and will be forever remembered. Her other great love was for animals. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and devoted friend to all who knew her. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward McBade. Survivors include her daughter, Nicolette (Nikki) MacDonneil, Nikki's fiancé, Chris Kerns, her granddaughter Casey Mac-Donneil, three sisters: Debra Mayer and husband David, Patty Hopper, and Kathy Shrode, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Contribution: Wanda would prefer that memorial contributions be made to her granddaughter, Casey MacDonneil's college fund in her memory. In care of the funeral home. Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home 15 North Main St., Mountain Grove, Missouri, 65711
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019