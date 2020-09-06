Warren G. Taylor Warren G. Taylor passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, at the age of 74, surrounded by his family. Warren is survived by his beloved wife, Irene Taylor, of 53 years of marriage; his son Charly Taylor; his grandson Brandon Taylor; and daughter-in-law Marni Taylor. Warren is also survived by other loved relatives and friends. Warren was born and raised in Tarpon, Virginia and served in the Army in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he met the love of his life, Irene. After three years of service, they resided in San Rafael, their forever home. He was the owner of Union 76 Service Stations in both Tiburon and San Rafael for many years. He later continued to serve his community when he joined the San Rafael Police Department as an Officer. Warren was very devoted to his family and had a deep bond with his grandson, Brandon, who called him "Papa." Their bond is solidified by his passing on Brandon's 20th birthday. They will forever be united by this date. Services will be scheduled at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store