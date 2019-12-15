|
|
Warren Heiman Born to Samuel and Dorothy Heiman in Ross General Hospital, in 1927. Warren was raised in Ross in a warm and happy family household. He attended Ross Grammar School and Tamalpais High School, where he served as Sophomore class President and as member of Boys Self Government. He was a member of Tam Alpha Si and was a member of the Tam Hi Sports News staff with periodic columns in the then Marin Independent. He spent his last two high school summers in the Sierras as a volunteer member of the U.S. Forest Service clearing trails and fought several forest fires. Following his graduation in June of 1944, Warren was 16 and being unable to enlist in the military because of his age, he applied for and received employment as an apprentice aircraft mechanic at Hamilton Field where he worked on military aircraft that had been damaged in combat or needed general repairs. From this experience, he developed a deep interest in World War II aircraft, read of a number of related books and attended many air shows and visited numerous air museums. He served in the military for two hitches, at the end of World War II and at Ft. Meade, Maryland where he was involved in the creation of the National Security Agency (NSA) being discharged from the army as a 1st Lieutenant. He continued his education at the University of California where he was a Business Administration major, graduating in June of 1950. While at Cal he was a member and president of Delta Upsilon Fraternity, a member of the Inter-Fraternity Council, as well as Beta Beta and Skull & Keys. In 1952 he married Sally Picetti, a classmate at Cal. They had two sons, Kenneth a general contractor in Quincy, CA and Michael, a general contractor in San Diego. They lived in Kentfield for 33 years before moving to San Anselmo in 1985. Sally sadly passed on in March of 2015. His business career as an insurance broker and risk management analyst was mainly with the brokerage firm of Clifton & Company where he was a major shareholder and senior vice president, assisting the firm to grow to over 100 employees with offices in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and Reno. In 1984, the company was sold and Warren began a new career as an independent risk management consultant and expert witness for the legal profession, which he continued until his total retirement in 1983. He was an active participant in the industry, having served as a director of the National Association of Insurance Brokers, the San Francisco Insurance Forum and the Society of Insurance Brokers. He also guest lectured to MBA candidates at UC Berkeley and UC Davis on corporate and risk management. His greatest joys however came from spending time with his family, especially his two boys with whom he and Sally frequently took on water ski adventures from their cabin at Lake Tahoe and fishing and camping trips often with their friends. He coached his two sons' baseball teams for four years in the Kentfield-Greenbrae Little League. He regularly took his sons and several of their friends to Cal football games, 49er games and Giants games. The family joined the Rafael Racquet Club, so the family, especially the boys could learn to play and enjoy tennis. Warren very much enjoyed fly fishing, having fished many of the rivers and streams of California and the Northwest with his friends. Of all the many trout caught by Warren, every one was released unharmed as he always used barbless hooks to avoid injuring the fish. Over the years his gardens were a source of joy and pride. He spent many hours enjoying the peace and solitude provided by plants, flowers and trees. He especially savored the hours of hiking the Marin hills with first his Chocolate Lab, Jodi and then Bonnie, his Australian Shepherd. Warren was very giving of his time and energies, having volunteered for a number of nonprofit entities including the Marin General Hospital Foundation Board, the Marin Humane Society and was Board President of the Marin Wildlife Center (now WILDCARE). He also served on the 1993 Marin County Civil Grand Jury and was a member of the Board of Elders of Peace Lutheran Church in Mill Valley. His diversity of interests included writing movie reviews for the Tiburon Ark. He held memberships in The Family Club and the Marvelous Marin Breakfast Club. His wit and friendly personality will be missed. He leaves behind his two sons, Kenneth of Quincy, CA, his wife Ellie, their two sons Shane and Jeb whose wife, Lindsey is the mother of great grandsons, Hudson and Kingston. And Michael of San Diego, his wife Lynn, and Dan, Sam and Hilary. A private family memorial will be held in the future in Warren's memory.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019