Warren Joseph Ellis Beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on November 1, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Born in San Francisco in 1943, the son of the late Ralph and Cathryne Ellis, he was a graduate of Archbishop Riordan High School. Warren is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Francesca (Midge) Ellis; his cherished children, Nicole and James (Simi); and grandchildren Logan and Kylie. A memorial Mass will be held on November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael's Mission San Rafael Chapel, 1104 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 10, 2019