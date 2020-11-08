Wayne Donald McIntosh Wayne Donald McIntosh of Novato, California passed on October 24, 2020 of suspected heart failure. Born February 15, 1963, Wayne is survived by son, Wayne Allen McIntosh; mother of his son, Laura; his mother, Mariposa; brothers: Quinn, Ian, Jeremy and Wyatt; step-father Jonah and fiancé, Lisa Marie Boit. He will be remembered by his family, friends and the Sausalito waterfront for his kind, warm and wonderful personality. Wayne will be buried at the Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley, California at a future date. For donations and funeral date notification, contact Quinn via email or Paypal: metalmac70@gmail.com.



