Webster Otis Webster Otis (Web) died peacefully at home on Monday, October 5th surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Chicago on November 11, 1934 and spent more than 60 years in Marin, where he shared his passion for the environment and his community. His career in public service centered around the environment and included posts in the Nixon, Ford and Carter Administrations. He served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Interior, Chairman of the Western Federal Regional Council, where he was appointed to oversee 13 domestic agencies, and finally as Director of Inventions and Small Scale Appropriate Energy Technologies. This work reinforced Web's deep appreciation for the environment and would result in his ongoing quest to preserve it. In the late 1980's Web and his wife Ginny moved from Larkspur to Stinson Beach. They immediately became active in the community. Web obtained a Government grant to create The Village Green, which still serves today as the town square. He was a Co-Coordinator in the S.B. Village Association and active in the West Marin Chamber of Congress. He worked to save the Drakes Bay Oyster Company, expand the Village Green and he served on countless West Marin committees. He helped form the "Bolinas Stinson Resource Recovery Project" which led to the "Marin Carbon Project," an organization thriving to this day. Web was a tremendous advocate for women. In 1987 he was instrumental in the formation and incorporation of the "Women's Sports Alliance" in California with the purpose of, "educating, supporting and providing opportunities for young women in Sports." Financial assistance was given to a number of young soccer players, race walkers and other female athletes. Web strongly believed that Carbon in all forms should remain in the ground. His slogan, "Keep it in the Ground," made it onto thousands of buttons, stickers and posters. Accompanied by pertinent articles, these were included in packets sent to friends, family and policy makers across the country. This practice continued on a regular basis until the last week of his life and his buttons are now being worn from Tonga to Berlin, Rome to Washington D.C. Web formed a Board of Directors composed of his grandchildren to focus on and solve the climate change problem. Their work is not quite done but several of them have careers in fields protecting the arctic, the land and forests, creating climate change policies and helping with homelessness. His children and grandchildren are carrying his passion today in making a difference globally and locally. Twenty years ago Web began to battle multiple health issues that would further highlight his perseverance and adaptive nature. Rather than complaining in the face of failing abilities, he managed to develop systems and solutions to live as full a life as possible. For example, in 2006, when he developed peripheral paralysis limiting his ability to walk. Web, with a local Stinson partner, designed and patented a non-motorized scooter that allowed him and others to get around while maintaining independence. He was very proud of the "Sit and Scoot." Web and Ginny moved to San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood to be closer to healthcare and once again became involved in their community. Traveling on his tricycle, Web's sense of humor and outgoing nature made him a popular character in the neighborhood, loved by everyone from the shoeshine guy to local business owners and neighbors. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Ginny Otis; brother: Peter Otis (Barbara); sister-in-law: Cynthia Cohan (Stanley); daughters: Jane Matthews (Tom), Edie Otis and Lee Otis; step children: Christina and Richard Egan; and by his much-adored grandchildren: Charlie Matthews, Ellee Matthews, Natasha Bacci, David Bacci, Lauren Breynaert, Robyn Breynaert and Anavieve Mariam. Contributions honoring Web's dedication to the environment can be made to: DeCarbon8, A non-profit organization Lee Otis was VP/Co-Chair of the Board: https://www.e8angels.com/decarbon8-us-fund
; or, to The Biden Harris Presidential Campaign: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bidenharris2020
.