|
|
Wendy Anne Sanderson Age 79, of Novato, CA passed away on October 17, 2019. She lived a full and active life, passing peacefully in her sleep. Wendy was born November 2, 1939 in Essex, England, the only child of Peter Eden and Mariel Hunter Eden. She lived through WWII and experienced bombings and stayed in shelters. For safety, her parents sent her to the country to live with her aunt and uncle. During her childhood, Wendy knew she would live in America and when her first husband, Peter Sanderson, proposed, she accepted saying that he would have to be willing to move to the United States. They entered Canada on June 18, 1959 and then moved to the U.S. on July 6, 1959, settling in Corte Madera, CA. They had a son, Ashley Sanderson. Wendy was educated in England as a graphic artist. She worked in San Francisco as a layout designer in marketing until she retired. On May 19, 1991 Wendy married Raif Kulunk. She is survived by his five children, Huseyin (Zana), Lale (John), Andrew (Lydiann and daughter, Allya), John (son, Benjamin), and Erol (Lisa). Erol Kulunk lived with Wendy and Raif during his young adult years. Raif and Wendy were ballroom dancers and performed Salsa with a dance group for senior citizens. She was involved in Science of Mind and "saw" her Novato home 2-3 years before they saw and purchased it. After Raif's death on April 21, 2006, Wendy became highly involved with a Course in Miracles group, attending classes for most of her remaining life at Unity of Marin, Novato, CA. Wendy loved gardening. It was her constant passion and joy. In later years, she planted a blooming garden that would thrive with minimal effort, which she enjoyed while sitting outside as much as possible her last few years. A memorial for Wendy will be held at her home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. Please RSVP to Rita K. Johnson at 415-328-5256. Remembrances for Wendy can be posted at https:// www.forevermissed.com/ WendySanderson.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019