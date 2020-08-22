1/1
Werner Schmidt
1937 - 2020
Werner Schmidt 12/23/37 - 07/27/20 The world lost a beautiful, bright soul. A true lover of life, family, friends, birds, the 49ers, bowling, skating, and his beautiful garden. He planted his roots in Marin County in 1968. He was a positive, happy role model to everyone lucky enough to cross his path. Survived by his sister, Helga; husband David; and their best pup, Roxy. Wherever you are, whatever you do, it's a beautiful day, best of wishes to you.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
