|
|
Will Costa Lloyd William Costa, a life-long resident of Marin, passed away March 13, 2019. The son of William Lloyd Costa and Lee Toschi Costa, Will was born in San Francisco on March 6, 1940. He spent his childhood in Sleepy Hollow, riding horses and exploring the great outdoors. In high school he developed a passion for cars and motorcycles and was an early member of the Sleepers of Marin where he formed lifelong friendships. The gang of old friends would gather regularly for lunch around a table at Perry's Deli in Fairfax to share stories and news in later years. Unbound by convention, he followed his creative passions from boat building to pinstriping to applying the finishes on the Hubble Telescope. He fell in love with Katherine (Kitty) King, married and settled in San Rafael. He became a father at 49, saying at the time that he couldn't imagine being any happier. He and Kitty would ultimately welcome three sons and he relished his role as stay-at-home Dad. The boys filled his life with love, sports, and occasional naughtiness and he filled theirs with love, wit and humor, and many, many stories. Will is survived by his wife of 40 years, Katherine King Costa, his sons Benjamin Pierce Costa of San Rafael, Clifford King Costa of Tahoe Vista, and Daniel Warner Costa of Salt Lake City. He also leaves his sister Susan Costa Hontalas and brother-in-law Chris Hontalas of San Rafael, 10 nieces and nephews, 2 great-nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be held May 19th at 2:00pm in the Garden Room at Marin Art & Garden Center, Ross, CA. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 24 to May 12, 2019