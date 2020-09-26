1/1
William A. Gutierrez
1938 - 2020
William A. Gutierrez "Bill" Gutierrez died peacefully on August 24, 2020 in Point Richmond, CA after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Bill was born in San Francisco, August 29, 1938, and attended Saint Vincent's School for Boys. He worked in the steel industry for 45 years. Bill was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, celebrating 39 years of sobriety. Bill was was also a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Point Richmond. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diane Marie; two daughters, Dyanne Howley and Gabrielle Dorsett; and son Greg Gutierrez; plus a large extended family. Bill was a very special friend to all who knew him.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
