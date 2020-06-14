William Arthur Simkins William Arthur Simkins died peacefully on June 4, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born on February 11, 1925 in El Segundo, California, the son of George and Helen (Gore) Simkins. Bill was the cherished husband of 52 years of his wife, Ingrid (Kobberger) and devoted father of Sharan (Paul), Courtney, Will (Laura), Caroline (Roger), George (Robin), Robert (Amy), Christopher (Jessica), Katharina (Jarrod), Susan Napoliello (Ed) and Scott Foster. Bill received a degree in Civil Engineering from University of California, Berkeley in 1950 where he also played football, swam and ran track. He received postgraduate degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. A Naval Officer and Aviator, Bill served from 1943 to 1967, and was a veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Upon retiring from the Navy, he pursued a career in civil engineering, overseeing the construction of multiple domestic and international projects for Lummus and Bechtel. He returned to the skies to round out his career as a flight instructor training pilots for Japan Air Lines. In addition to his wife and children, Bill leaves his beloved grandchildren, Will, Wyatt, Andre, Roger, Joelie, William, Austin, Savannah, Robert, Jahlial, Elle, Dylan, Rosemary, Emily, Brad, Amy, Anthony and Madison. Bill will always be remembered for his unconditional love, patience, infectious smile, quick wit, his many pearls of wisdom and for his kind and compassionate spirit. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Tiburon, California followed by burial in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Terra Linda Christian Homes, 344 Devon Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903.



