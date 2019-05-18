|
William Bruce May William Bruce May passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 74 in San Francisco, California. Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1945 to Francis and Kathryn May. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 35 years, daughter Allie (Sean) Webster, sons Chris and Matthew (Sarah), grandchildren Lucas and Natalie Webster, and sister Judy Cresanta. Bill graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1967. He spent over 30 years working at Chevron Corporation where he held various management positions in Government Relations. After retiring from Chevron, Bill founded and was President of Catholics for the Common Good Institute, a lay apostolate for the evangelization of culture. He was spokesman for the Marriage Reality Movement and author of "Getting the Marriage Conversation Right, a Guide for Effective Dialogue." Bill was also a proud 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill's love and focus on the importance of family remains very much alive through his family to whom he was most devoted. His vigil is on Wednesday, May 22nd from 5-8pm at Keaton's Mortuary in San Rafael. His Funeral Mass is on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00am at St. Anthony of Padua in Novato. Any donations made in Bill's memory can be made to Catholics for the Common Good Institute or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 18 to May 21, 2019