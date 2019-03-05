|
William Bruce McNair Dec 21, 1958 - Feb 25, 2019 William Bruce ("Billy") McNair passed peacefully in his sleep on February 25, 2019, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Billy was born in Los Angeles but was raised in Novato, CA where he settled with his family when he was just 5 years old. He attended Loma Verde Elementary School, San Jose Junior High and Novato High School. He always considered himself a true Novato native. Billy was an avid dirt bike rider. He spent most of his teens participating in the Marin County Motorcycle Association events. He excelled at racing dirt bikes competitively on a very high level and became known as "Crazy Willy". Teaching himself how to do routine maintenance and repairs on his dirt bikes, led to him discovering his natural mechanical abilities. He began a career in automotive repair ultimately finding his passion for Porsches. He established an impeccable reputation by combining his unmatched automotive knowledge and skills along with his honesty, integrity and customer relations. Approximately 25 years ago, Billy opened European Performance and solidified himself as a "Porsche Guru". He will be remembered by everyone as a simple, passionate, and hardworking man. Billy was a patient and devoted father. He enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time in the Trinity Alps, which truly was his favorite place in the world. Billy is survived by his son Corey (21), daughter Kelsey (18), wife (X) Christina, sisters Kelley and Jeannie (Tyson) and niece Aryn. A service and celebration of life for Billy will be held on Sunday, March 10 at Marin Golf and Country Club located at 500 Country Club Drive in Novato, beginning promptly at 1:00 PM. If you own a Porsche or car he worked on regularly, please drive it that day so we can send Billy off surrounded by the cars he was most passionate about.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019