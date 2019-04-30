|
|
William "Bill" Carl Cowan, Jr. Passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 24, 1944, to Ruth and William Cowan, Sr., and grew up in Salisbury, MD, attending Wicomico Senior High School. He moved to Ojai, CA in 1968, where he met his first wife Judy and had a son, Joshua. They later lived in Arcata and then Mill Valley, but divorced after nearly 3 years of marriage. In Mill Valley, Bill worked at Red Cart Supermarket and met his second wife Irene Cowan there. They married on July 24th, 1976 in San Francisco, and settled in San Rafael, where they had two children, Eric and Evan. Bill received his bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University, and worked for various supermarkets throughout Marin County, including Cala/Bell Markets in Mill Valley and Fairfax, and spent the last 10 years working in the bookstore at Dominican University in San Rafael. In addition, he volunteered his time through LITA Marin in visiting residents of care facilities. Bill was a lover of art in all forms, especially poetry, music, and paintings, and loved sharing his thoughts and opinions with others. He was an author of many poems and was published in the poetry magazine The Suspicious Humanist in 1992, and also hosted a radio show in the 90's called "The Evening Eclectic" on KWMR, based in San Geronimo. Bill was a member of St. Anthony's parish where he served as a lector. He is survived by his wife Irene, sons Eric and Evan, and younger brother Timothy Cowan. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church in Novato on May 1, 2019, 11:00am. Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 30, 2019