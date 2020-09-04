1/
William Carl Ponig
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Carl Ponig William Carl Ponig died peacefully on August 19, 2020 at his home in San Rafael. He was born March 29, 1944 in San Francisco. Bill served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning several medals. Upon honorable discharge, he started a career with the US Postal Service and retired after 32 years. He enjoyed oil painting, backpacking and fly fishing. William is survived by his wife, Rosalind; children, Jennifer (Adnan) and Christopher (Suneela); and grandchildren Naima, Nour, Oliver and Luca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved