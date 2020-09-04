William Carl Ponig William Carl Ponig died peacefully on August 19, 2020 at his home in San Rafael. He was born March 29, 1944 in San Francisco. Bill served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, earning several medals. Upon honorable discharge, he started a career with the US Postal Service and retired after 32 years. He enjoyed oil painting, backpacking and fly fishing. William is survived by his wife, Rosalind; children, Jennifer (Adnan) and Christopher (Suneela); and grandchildren Naima, Nour, Oliver and Luca.



