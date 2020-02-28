|
William (Bill) Clarence Chandler
Aug. 1, 1945 - Feb. 8, 2020
Santa Clara
Bill lived in Santa Clara County for most of his life. Born in Los Gatos, his younger years were spent in Morgan Hill; he graduated from Buchser High School in in Santa Clara in 1964 and attended San Jose State College. He passed away in Oakdale where he had lived for five years. Bill was a Ferrari technician for many years, at times solving perplexing mechanical issues.
In his leisure he loved sailing his 25' Passat in Monterey and the San Francisco Bay; he was an RC plane enthusiast. He was happiest outdoors and enjoyed hiking, camping, and cycling. He was a Scuba diver and traveled to warm waters to enjoy the sport. The Santa Cruz Mountains held a special place in his heart; his ashes will be scattered at Better Place in Santa Cruz Mountains early next year.
Bill is survived by his loving sisters, Dianne Cox, Lorena Chandler, Martha Marschner, and Donna Chandler, as well as nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services are pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 28, 2020