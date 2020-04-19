|
|
William "Mike" Cooke William "Mike" Cooke passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Mike was born March 3, 1937 in Dallas, TX to parents, Billy and Marjorie Cooke. He attended Billings High School in Billings, MT and then the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he played baseball. After graduating from college, he joined the Air Force and became an Instructor Pilot at Moody AFB, Valdosta, GA. While in the service, he met Joan DeMotta and they were married at Randolph AFB, San Antonio, TX. After leaving the Air Force, Mike went to work as a pilot flying internationally for Pan American Airlines and then United Airlines. They lived in Terra Linda for 30 years where they raised their two children, Scott and Courtney. Mike enjoyed attending golf matches, baseball, softball and soccer games. Mike was a longtime member of Marin Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Mike and Joan then left California and moved to Austin, TX, where they made their home at Onion Creek. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 55 years; son, Scott and Jennifer Cooke and their sons, Ryan (17) and Sean (14); and daughter, Courtney and Tony Hurley and their sons, Travis (14), Tyler (13) and TJ (11), all from the Bay Area; as well as his sister, Betty Denham of Columbus, ND. A celebration of Mike's life will be scheduled for a later date. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneral homes.com
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 19, 2020