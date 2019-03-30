|
|
William F. Donnelly Surrounded by his family, peacefully passed away on March 25 in Elk Grove, CA. Born in Sharon, PA to Frank and Mary Donnelly on May 6, 1939, he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard 1958-1962. He is survived by his beloved Barbara, wife of 59 years; and his daughter Missy who was his pride and joy; sister Susan Bass and brother-in-law Ted of Valley Springs, CA; and nephews Tom, Tim and David. While living in San Anselmo for many years, Bill loved coaching his daughter Missy and her teammates. An avid sports fan, he rarely missed a Giants or a Forty Niner game, and enjoyed golfing with his buddies. At his request, there will be no service; a celebration of his life will be at a later time.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019