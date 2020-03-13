|
William Garrett Nash It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved and adored son, William (Will) Garrett Nash. Will was born in San Francisco on April 29, 1998 and lived in San Anselmo since age two. Will passed away suddenly in the early hours of March 7. He was a student at Middlebury College in Vermont, where his unexpected, accidental death was due to a reaction related to substance use. Will was 21 years old. Will attended Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo. Marin and Drake were cherished places for him. At Drake, and in college, Will was an accomplished pole vaulter, finishing runner up at the California NCS Redwood Empire Championship Track Meet in his senior year of high school, and qualifying for the NESCAC Championship where he achieved his personal record while competing for Middlebury. Will was an economics major at Middlebury just two months from graduation; the college is honoring him with a posthumous bachelor's degree in economics. He minored in Spanish, spending his junior year at the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid in Spain. Will was fluent in Spanish and loved communicating in the language, a gift from his eighth-grade year living abroad in Barcelona, a city that always remained dear to him. Will was a passionate entrepreneur. In summer 2018, he interned at ResellerRatings, a ratings and reviews platform. The following summer, he worked at Protiviti, a global management consulting firm. Will was selected for MiddCORE at Middlebury, an intensive leadership experience to develop real-world businesses. With his friend and college roommate, he then started his own business, Semiaquatics, last November. Together they sold sustainably sourced luxury streetwear, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, and skateboards. Will embodied true joie de vivre. He lived in the moment, enjoying big mountain skiing (especially when he could throw a back flip), playing pick-up basketball and watching his beloved Warriors, and fulfilling his newest passion: cooking favorite dishes like lamb and beef Bolognese or chicken risotto. He also loved to play golf and brew handcrafted beers with his Dad. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Will enjoyed the same tight-knight posse since second grade; and he was held dear by a close group of college friends in Vermont. Will was an adventurer who loved to travel and, through his time spent living abroad and in college, he had friends around the world. He traveled to visit many of them in Spain, Singapore, Serbia and Finland. Will also loved music, enjoying many different genres and attending music festivals in several countries. Will is survived by his parents, Kristin and Lenny Nash; his twin brother, Drew, also 21, a senior at Wake Forest University; and a younger sister, Cate, 19, a sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley; his maternal grandparents Tom and Karen Wardell and paternal grandmother Lorna Thompson; aunts and uncles Pam and Martin Griffiths, Teri and Scott Shira, Lisa Nicolay and Stephanie Nash; and cousins Nigel, Trevor and Owen Griffiths, Libby and Adam Nicolay and Blaine and Kelly Shira. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 4 pm at the Meadow Club in Fairfax (carpooling encouraged). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The William G. Nash Memorial Fund, dedicated to promoting wellness and wellbeing among Marin County youth. Please make checks payable to: Schwab Charitable; memo line: William G. Nash Memorial Fund 4494-4816; and send to: William G. Nash Memorial Fund 4494-4816, P.O. Box 628298; Orlando, FL 32862.
