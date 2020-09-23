William J. Houston, Jr. (Bill) William J. Houston, Jr. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, at his home in Petaluma. He was surrounded by his loving family. Will was born on June 10, 1949 at the old Sonoma Valley Community Hospital, now the site of the Bartholomew Estate Winery. He was the third child and eldest son to his parents, Blanche and William Houston, Sr. He was a Valley of the Moon resident for most of his life. Bill attended St. Francis Solano grammar school and traveled daily to Kentfield, CA to attend Marin Catholic High School. He graduated from the University of Portland in 1971 with a degree in History. Bill served in the Air Force as a Missile Launch Officer in South Dakota in the early 70's. He then returned to Sonoma and soon started a career at Sebastiani Vineyards. Bill worked in a variety of capacities, culminating with being the Plant Manager. He retired from the winery in 2005 after 32 years of employment. Once retired he was able to pursue another of his many interests and established a successful clock repair business out of his home. Being in his work studio when the hour came around was a cacophony of sound not easily forgotten. Bill is also remembered as a gifted musician. Starting as a teen playing the banjo, he continued playing both guitar and banjo throughout his life. He truly found his musical home in the final decade of his life, playing with other local musicians in his adopted town of Garberville, CA. There he played weekly for the local hospital, the Farmer's Market, and many other community functions. And Bill was extremely well-read. There aren't too many people who have read every novel by Charles Dickens, every adventure of Sherlock Holmes, and every new and interesting political book. He loved nothing more than a long political discussion with his brother, John. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sally. He will be greatly missed by his three siblings, Mary E. Narlock, Susan Stone, and John (Amber) Houston, all of Portland, Oregon. Bill leaves five children, Ellie Houston, William (Edna) Houston III, James M. Lippitt, Amy Sheely, and Molly Lippitt. He also leaves six very loved grandchildren, Lara Houston, Kade, Camille, and Grace Sheely, and Isla and Geddy Lyman. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Hospice of Petaluma at 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952. Due to the Covid situation, there will not be a service celebrating Bill's life until a later date. Burial will be private.



