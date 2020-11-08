William Jay Shaw William Jay Shaw, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, July 20, 2020 in his home in Yorba Linda, California. Bill was a native Californian born in San Francisco, who grew up in Fairfax, CA and was a 28-year resident of Yorba Linda, CA. Born on January 14, 1962 to William Cooper Shaw and Mary Wolfe Shaw, longtime residents of Fairfax, he was raised with his sister Elizabeth. He attended Deer Park Elementary School and White Hill Middle School in Fairfax, and graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, CA in 1980. He enrolled at the University of the Pacific (UOP), where he was a member of the Tiger baseball team, and completed his studies in Business Finance in 1984. He went on to complete a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Southern California. Bill started his career at Bank of America and transitioned to being a noted expert in public bond financing, first with the County of Los Angeles, and then as a consultant for over 25 years heading his own company. A loving and devoted husband and father, brother, uncle, and friend, he was committed to his large family. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Kocman Shaw; his son William Henry Shaw of Yorba Linda, CA; and his sister Elizabeth Shaw Sparks of Austin, Texas. He was also a brother-in-law to many and a proud uncle to seven nieces and nephews. In his youth, Bill earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a lifelong supporter and mentor for the Boy Scouts. He was a proud descendent of the nation's founders through the Jamestown Colony, the Mayflower Descendants, and the California Pioneers. As a man of strong Christian faith, he will be remembered by his friends and family as loving, compassionate, and fun-loving, with a passion for his family, history, sports, and the San Francisco Giants. Bill will be cremated and interred at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, beside his father, and scattered in his beloved San Francisco Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.tunnel2towers.org
in his memory. The service will have limited attendance but online messages of condolence are being provided under the care of Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California at www.pacificviewcalifornia .com.